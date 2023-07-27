Following a nearly year long investigation, a 20-year-old, resident of Waterloo, N.Y., was arraigned in McKean County Court Tuesday on a second degree felony charge of statutory sexual assault, 4-8 years older.
Bail was set at 10 percent of $3,000, which was posted Tuesday.
According to the criminal complaint, the Bradford City Police began investigating a report in September 2022 of a 15 year old pregnant female who claimed Joseph James Green as the father of the child. In May of 2023, police learned that the unnamed teen had given birth the previous month and attempted to locate both for interviews.
Green was interviewed, according to the complaint, on June 4 and admitted that he came from Waterloo to live at the victim’s Jackson Avenue residence. He also admitted, the complaint stated, to having sexual intercourse approximately four times with the victim between July and September of 2022.
The victim was interviewed on June 28 and told the officer that Green was the father of the baby, and that the two had had sexual intercourse approximately 10 times. She said that she had never told Green that she was 18 years of age or older, the complaint read.
According to the victim, Green moved back to Waterloo five days before the child was born.
Green is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 3 at 8:30 a.m. at the McKean County courthouse.