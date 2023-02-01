ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Department of State has announced the availability of an online application and registration portal for notaries starting Wednesday.

Notaries can now register the capability to perform electronic notarial acts. Registration of the capability to perform electronic notary services is opt-in; through the traditional license notaries will continue to provide services through in-person interaction with an individual signing a document in ink.

