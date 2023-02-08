While the freezing temperatures have let up in the area, the hazardous winter weather still poses a risk to motorists and pedestrians in McKean County.
Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. the National Weather Service (NWS) State College office released a Hazardous Weather Outlook spanning from Wednesday afternoon into today — with a warning of strong wind gusts tonight into Friday morning. The Hazardous Weather Outlook released by the NWS Wednesday covers the counties of McKean, Potter, Cameron, Northern Clinton, Northern Centre, Tioga, Northern Lycoming, Sullivan and Schuylkill.
“Clouds will spread in from the southwest late Wednesday before light rain will move back in late Wednesday, lasting through Thursday — as a mature cyclone lifts out of the southern Plains (of the United States) and into southern Canada,” according to a NWS meteorologist.
According to meteorologists, “patches of freezing rain are possible late tonight,” possibly carrying over into the morning commute — motorists should use caution.
A light glaze of ice is possible early Thursday morning due to a brief period of forecasted freezing rain. Despite the dangers of ice on the roadways, the NWS warns of strong wind gusts up to 45 mph later Thursday night into Friday morning, after a cold front moves through Pennsylvania.
“Gusty winds usher in a brief and modest cool down to start the weekend,” stated the NWS meteorologists. “A coastal storm may brush the southeast part of PA with light rain,” however, the temperatures will remain above the normal trend for the upcoming week.
The National Weather Service’s forecast for the weekend appears to be a bit warmer, however the strong wind gusts are expected to persist. Friday’s skies will be cloudy with a high of 39 degrees, however wind gusts as high as 34 mph are expected. Winds will die down Friday evening with a forecast of cloudy skies and a low around 23 degrees.
Saturday’s forecast is partly sunny with a high near 35 degrees — a perfect opportunity to enjoy outdoor activities.