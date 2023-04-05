SMETHPORT — Former Bradford attorney Marc Nuzzo will be sentenced in McKean County Court before Senior Judge Edward D. Riebman, of Allentown, at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 12.
Nuzzo was found guilty at a jury trial in January of three counts of third-degree felony aggravated assault by vehicle, six second-degree misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person, and eight summary traffic charges.
A hung jury led to a mistrial on charges of third-degree homicide by vehicle and first-degree misdemeanor involuntary manslaughter.
Nuzzo is in custody, held since Jan. 30, in the McKean County Jail, according to the assistant warden.
Following the verdict, McKean County District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer requested a modification of Nuzzo’s bail, and Reibman obliged. Bail was modified to 10% of $150,000; his previous bail had been 5% of $100,000, and he had been free since 2019.
Additionally, and against the defense attorney’s objections, Nuzzo was ordered to surrender his driver’s license.
“I don’t want him on the road. We have heard testimony here, before this trial, and in other events as to his driving behavior,” Reibman told defense attorney James P. Miller. “He will surrender his license, from wherever it is from.” Nuzzo’s license, per Miller, was from West Virginia. Nuzzo, a licensed pilot, had surrendered his pilot’s license previously.
Nuzzo had been accused of crossing the double yellow line of the southbound lane of U.S. Route 219 to pass a tractor trailer on Sept. 5, 2018, which resulted in a two-vehicle, head-on collision that killed Stanley “Guy” Austin, and injured several others who were passengers in the vehicle, according to police reports.
Shaffer has not indicated whether she will seek to re-try Nuzzo on the homicide or manslaughter charges.