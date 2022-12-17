School of Dance PIC

The Neighborhood School of Dance Adult Tap class performs in the seventh-annual Christmas Show held at Allegany-Limestone High School. Pictured are (front, from left) Cyndi Odell, Vicki Cocca, Brittany Thierman, Brandi Norris, Sky Barney and Kathryn Sanchez, and (rear, from left) James Thierman Jr., Deborah Stevens and Emily Parana. More than 130 dancers participated from NSD’s studios in Olean, N.Y. and Port Allegany, Pa.

 Photo submitted

ALLEGANY, N.Y. — Neighborhood School of Dance held its seventh-annual Christmas Show last Saturday at the Allegany-Limestone High School auditorium.

The latest installment — titled “‘Tis The Season” — featured more than 130 dancers of all ages from NSD’s studios in Olean and Port Allegany, Pa. Dancers donned festive holiday-themed costumes and performed to over two dozen songs of all styles and genres from hip-hop and tap to lyrical and ballet.

