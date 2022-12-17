ALLEGANY, N.Y. — Neighborhood School of Dance held its seventh-annual Christmas Show last Saturday at the Allegany-Limestone High School auditorium.
The latest installment — titled “‘Tis The Season” — featured more than 130 dancers of all ages from NSD’s studios in Olean and Port Allegany, Pa. Dancers donned festive holiday-themed costumes and performed to over two dozen songs of all styles and genres from hip-hop and tap to lyrical and ballet.
The holiday theme was one of togetherness with family and friends.
“Our Christmas show always has a theme like that, something deeper than dance alone,” said Brittany Thierman, NSD’s CEO and lead dance instructor. “The holiday season needs a storyline with feeling and passion to drive home that meaning. We all need that as a reminder of what’s important as the busy year comes to a close.”
Dancers aged 18 months-3 years (the Rising Stars class) took the stage to cutesy songs like “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas” and “5 Little Elves.” Others from various school-aged and adolescent classes joined adult tap and ballroom classes in spirited performances to famous Christmas tunes through the decades.
NSD also honored two of its soon-to-be high school graduates, Chloe Grandusky of Portville, and Selin Sumer of Coudersport, Pa.
NSD has a recital tradition dating back to its founding 47 years ago. Most performances in that span have been held at Olean High School, which is undergoing auditorium renovations. Allegany-Limestone stepped up to become the “perfect home away from home,” Thierman said.
“Our friends at A-L were absolutely gracious hosts,” she added. “Thanks to all the faculty and staff who decorated, provided festive lighting and sound to help us ready the auditorium for our dancers, families and friends.”
The show script was written by local writer Kelsey Boudin and narrated by Thierman’s father, John Stevens.
When classes resume after the New Year, Neighborhood School of Dance will turn its sights to the year-end recitals in May. Those interested in joining NSD can register at www.nsd.dance/register.