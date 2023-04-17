HARRISBURG — USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Pennsylvania is now accepting proposals for its Conservation Innovation Grants (CIG) program. It is anticipated that a total of up to $150,000 will be available to fund multiple one- to three-year projects. Single projects may be eligible to receive $5,000 to $75,000 in funding. Proposals are due by May 26.
CIG is a voluntary program to stimulate the development and adoption of innovative conservation approaches and technologies in conjunction with agricultural production. Proposed projects should augment existing NRCS technical tools (planning, assessment/delivery) to better facilitate conservation on farms.
CIG projects are expected to lead to the transfer of conservation technologies, management systems, and innovative approaches to agricultural producers, into NRCS technical manuals and guides, or to the private sector. CIG generally funds pilot projects, field demonstrations, and innovative ways to transfer conservation methods from one geographic area or ag sector to another.
In 2023, Pennsylvania NRCS is prioritizing proposals that address the following on-farm resource concerns:
- Carbon Sequestration
- Legacy Sediment
- Soil Health
- Water Quality
- Urban Farming
- Non-Industrial Private Forestland
Applicants are encouraged to explore the complete announcement to better match their proposals to these needs. To read the announcement and submit a proposal, go to Grants.gov and search for Opportunity Number: USDA-NRCS-PA-CIG-23-NOFO0001289. After reading the synopsis, select the Related Documents TAB and click on USDA-NRCS-PA-CIG-23-NOFO0001289.
The announcement gives the available categories and explains how to apply. Funds will be awarded through a statewide competitive grants process. All non-Federal entities (NFE) and individuals, with the exception of Federal agencies, are eligible to apply. The entire project must be carried out in Pennsylvania.
A training webinar for those interested in applying for a CIG in Pennsylvania will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 19. Information on how to participate in the webinar will be posted to the CIG website at https://cig.sc.egov.usda.gov.
Contact Ashley Lenig at (717) 237-2204 or ashley.lenig@usda.gov for additional information or to apply.