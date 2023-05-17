WARREN — Northern Pennsylvania Regional College is guaranteeing admission to anyone who has a high school diploma or equivalent.
The goal of the institution is to allow residents to remain where they are and to eliminate the financial and/or location-based barriers that exist for many area residents.
Applying to college is normally seen as a daunting task. But the institution is making it much easier to get started on a journey through higher education. To apply at NPRC, all prospective students need to do is create a free account, complete the NPRC application, and submit your transcripts by contacting your high school and/or previous college and request them to be sent to NPRC’s Registrar email at registrar@rrcnpa.org.
With five associate degrees and a general education certificate to choose from, there are various paths that students can enter by applying to NPRC.
Some additional ways that NPRC has shown that they want to support students include freezing institutional fees through the summer 2024 term, making over 50 percent of textbooks free to students, and helping to award over $100,000 in institutional aid and scholarships last school year to combat the costs associated with attending our institution.
If interested in attending Northern Pennsylvania Regional College, head online to bit.ly/NPRC_ApplyNow to learn more and begin the application process.