KANE — The Kane Area Food Pantry November distribution will be on Friday, Nov. 18, from noon until 3 p.m. at the St. Callistus Roman Catholic Church in Kane. The Food Pantry will distribute pre-packed boxes at the corner of Chase and Haines Streets in a Drive-Thru style. No more than two households per carload and staff requests that individuals have a space cleared in the trunk or back seat for the boxes.
Persons who wish to receive food items are asked to come at the following times, according to the first letter of their last name. For November, the schedule is: letters R through Z between noon and 1 p.m.; letters A through H between 1 and 2 p.m.; and letters I through Q between 2 and 3 p.m.