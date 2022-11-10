Tom Riel is once again mayor of the City of Bradford.
At a special meeting of Bradford City Council on Thursday, Riel was appointed by his fellow councilmen to serve as mayor after the resignation of James McDonald earlier this week.
Updated: November 10, 2022 @ 11:09 pm
Riel’s term will expire in January 2024. The position of mayor will be on the ballot in the May primary next year.
“This is the sixth time I’ve been sworn in,” Riel said, “I planned to come back, but not this way.”
As part of his first duties, the mayor appointed the following council members to direct departments. The mayor will oversee police and the Office of Economic and Community Development, Tim Pecora is now the director of accounts and finance which also makes him deputy mayor, Fred Proper was moved to direct fire, ambulance, building and health, planning and zoning, and Terry Lopus will now direct streets and public improvements and the department of sanitation.
With McDonald’s resignation and Riel’s appointment as mayor, one council seat is vacant. That council person will be the director of parks and public property. Council will be seeking applicants for the vacancy from interested city residents.
Riel had served two years on council before being elected as the city’s longest consecutively serving mayor from 2008 to 2020. In 2019, McDonald had waged a successful write-in campaign that came down to just an 11 vote difference between him and Riel, who was on the ballot.
