During a special meeting of the City Council, Tom Riel is sworn in as Bradford City Mayor, again, after James McDonald’s resignation.

Tom Riel is once again mayor of the City of Bradford.

At a special meeting of Bradford City Council on Thursday, Riel was appointed by his fellow councilmen to serve as mayor after the resignation of James McDonald earlier this week.

