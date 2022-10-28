WARREN — The busy holiday shopping season is right around the corner and Northwest Bank is reminding consumers of best practices to consider for added protection in today’s digital age.

According to the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, cybercrimes increase each year during major holidays. And with consumers spending more than $200 billion dollars in online holiday shopping in 2021, cybersecurity remains a top concern heading into the upcoming holiday season.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos