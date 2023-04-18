ST. MARYS — Dickinson Center Inc., an affiliate of Journey Health System, received a $100,000 commitment from Northwest Bank to support their new building project in St. Marys.
Guy Signor, president and CEO of Journey Health System, stated, “We are pleased and thankful to Northwest Bank for supporting Dickinson Center’s construction project in St. Marys. This new facility will play a vital role in the local community and have a significant positive impact on individuals and families throughout the area for many years to come.”
Dickinson is in the process of building a new facility within the lots along Railroad and Market streets. The goal is to centralize their St. Marys services which are currently scattered across town, increasing access to mental health care, enhancing convenience for consumers and reducing costs by improving operational efficiency.
“We are extremely grateful to Northwest Bank for their generous support of our capital campaign and the overall commitment to St. Marys,” said Jim Prosper, executive director at Dickinson Center Inc. “Helping children, adults, and families reach their full potential is at the core of our mission and this donation will help us continue to expand access to behavioral health services in our region.”
Dickinson, a 501© 3 organization, has been providing behavioral health, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and children’s prevention services in rural Northwestern Pennsylvania for over 60 years, including over 25 years in St. Marys.
Julie Marasco, president of Northwest Bank’s Pennsylvania Region, stated, “Northwest Bank is very pleased to support Dickinson’s construction project in St Marys. Their mission in providing behavioral health, intellectual and development disabilities and children’s services to our communities has been Immeasurable!”
Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of personal and business banking products.
Fundraising efforts for Dickinson’s St. Marys building project are underway. The “Building for Tomorrow” capital campaign has a goal of $1M in private donations. To learn more and help Dickinson reach their goal, visit https://givetodickinson.org/st-marys-project .