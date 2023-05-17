Northwest Bank recently made a $5,000.00 contribution to the Rainbow Corner Preschool at CARE for Children to fund preschool student scholarships. Norm Strotman, senior vice president of commercial lending at Northwest Bank and board member of CARE for Children, made the presentation.
The preschool is an approved Pre-Kindergarten Scholarship Organization, through the State of Pennsylvania’s Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program (EITC). Contributions made through the EITC program help CARE provide tuition to eligible Pre-Kindergarten students to help offset the cost of tuition, making early learning more accessible and affordable for working families. Northwest Bank’s contribution will help fund scholarships for the 2023-2024 school year.
CARE for Children Rainbow Corner Preschool is located at the Ashley Booth Griffin CARE for Children Center in Bradford. The preschool is licensed by the Pennsylvania Department of Education and the daily schedule is aligned with Pennsylvania Early Learning Standards.