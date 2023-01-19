COLUMBUS, Ohio — Northwest Bank, a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, recently shared financial wellness tips to help keep consumer’s bank accounts safe, especially heading into tax season after the busy holidays.
As consumers shop more frequently during the hectic holiday season, it’s easy to lose track of transactions, and potentially miss fraudulent ones on bank and credit card statements.
“Just because the holidays are over, doesn’t mean consumers should put their guards down regarding scams,” said Shane Minnich, district manager, senior vice president, Northwest Bank. “It’s best to stay vigilant and monitor your accounts, including bank and credit card statements to avoid falling victim to fraudulent activity.”
Text messages and emails are also common avenues scammers may use to trick people into sending gift cards and other digital payments. In recent weeks, scams have come to light with digital payment providers like PayPal. To avoid falling victim to these fraudulent activities, Northwest Bank recommends that when clicking on links in a URL or text message, always make sure to review the address closely and ensure the link matches a website that is already familiar.
“Charity scams are also on the rise,” added Minnich. “Ensure to be extra cautious when making charitable donations this time of year, and thoroughly vet organizations beforehand.”
Turning on notifications within a credit or debit card mobile app is a great tactic when monitoring purchases in real-time and to help identify fraudulent activity as soon as possible. Most banks and credit card companies offer online privacy protection services to turn off cards in an instant if they are suspected to be lost or stolen, or fraudulent activity is identified. Contactless payment methods like Apple or Google Pay are ideal options as well. Not only are they often more convenient to use and help reduce exposure to germs, but they also offer multiple layers of security.