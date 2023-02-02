WARREN — Northwest Bank, a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, announced Wednesday the promotion of Cameron Skelton as vice president, talent management and chief inclusion officer.
During her nine-year career as talent development manager for Northwest, Skelton has been responsible for the design and implementation of professional development and training plans for all bank employees. The announcement was shared by Louis Torchio, president and CEO, Northwest Bank.
“Cameron has been an integral part of Northwest’s talent acquisition and management growth efforts since 2014 and we couldn’t be prouder of Cameron as she elevates into her new role as chief inclusion officer,” Torchio said.
Of her new opportunity, Skelton said, “It is an honor to lead Northwest Bank’s strategic talent management and inclusion efforts alongside our dedicated team of banking professionals. I look forward to leveraging my previous experience to continue serving and supporting our valued team of employees and customers in this new role.”
Skelton earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Pittsburgh and a master’s degree in organizational management and leadership from Springfield College in Springfield, Mass. Skelton has also earned a Leadership Certificate in Diversity and Inclusion from Cornell University, as well as her instructor certifications in 360-Degree Feedback Coaching, Myers Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) and Succession Planning.
Skelton is active in her community currently serving on the Buffalo Niagara Partnership Diversity and Inclusion Executive Committee, Pennsylvania Bankers Association Member Engagement and Development Policy Committee, and Struthers Library Theatre Board of Trustees.
Skelton resides in Warren with her husband, Tom and their two sons.