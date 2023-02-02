Skelton MUG

Cameron Skelton, new vice president of talent management and chief inclusion officer for Northwest Bank

 Photo provided

WARREN — Northwest Bank, a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, announced Wednesday the promotion of Cameron Skelton as vice president, talent management and chief inclusion officer.

During her nine-year career as talent development manager for Northwest, Skelton has been responsible for the design and implementation of professional development and training plans for all bank employees. The announcement was shared by Louis Torchio, president and CEO, Northwest Bank.

