COUDERSPORT — Northwest Bank, a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, announced the winners of its inaugural 2022 Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) Service Hour Contest, a community volunteer effort aligned with the bank’s community outreach and investment initiatives.

Steven Erway, of Coudersport, was announced as a winner of the 2022 CRA Service Hour Contest. Erway volunteered with Coudersport & Area Lions Club, an organization focused on the mission of preventing blindness in the local community by providing eyeglasses to those in need. Erway received $2,000 to donate to Coudersport & Area Lions Club as his CRA-qualifying organization of choice.

