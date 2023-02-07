COUDERSPORT — Northwest Bank, a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, announced the winners of its inaugural 2022 Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) Service Hour Contest, a community volunteer effort aligned with the bank’s community outreach and investment initiatives.
Steven Erway, of Coudersport, was announced as a winner of the 2022 CRA Service Hour Contest. Erway volunteered with Coudersport & Area Lions Club, an organization focused on the mission of preventing blindness in the local community by providing eyeglasses to those in need. Erway received $2,000 to donate to Coudersport & Area Lions Club as his CRA-qualifying organization of choice.
“Northwest’s long standing CRA legacy of lending and investing is deeply rooted,” said Louis Torchio, president and chief executive officer, Northwest Bank. “We are proud to be a part of helping to build communities through service and partnership and look forward to increasing these vital lending, investing and in-kind volunteer efforts in 2023.”
As a result of this challenge, employees from across Northwest’s footprint provided more than 4,000 additional volunteer hours to qualified CRA organizations than in 2021. Five employees with the most volunteer hours were allotted charitable funds totaling $30,000 to distribute to ten CRA-qualifying organizations of their choice.
Additional winners of the 2022 CRA Service Hour Contest include Patricia Mathus of Fort Wayne, Ind., Debra Hayes of Erie, Maria Pravlik of Oberlin, Ohio, and Cheryl Izing of Johnstown.