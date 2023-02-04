RIDGWAY — The North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission is hosting a Transportation Funding Opportunities Round Table on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and funding opportunities for rural transportation related improvements.
The round table will be held on Wednesday, March 8 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the North Central Building at 49 Ridgmont Drive, Ridgway. A virtual option to attend is available, please request a link during registration.
The presentation, led by speakers from the Federal Highway Administration and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT,) will provide an overview of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, funding targeted for rural projects, funding application timelines, Automated Red Light Enforcement Program, Green Light-Go Program, and more.
Individuals interested in attending may RSVP to Bert Lahrman by phone at (814) 773-3162 ext. 3012 or by email to blahrman@ncentral.com. North Central asks that folks RSVP no later than Friday, March 3 by 4 p.m.
The North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission is a premier regional development organization that serves the public and private sector through a wide range of economic, community, infrastructure, human services, and technology programs for Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean and Potter Counties.