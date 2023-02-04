RIDGWAY — The North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission is hosting a Transportation Funding Opportunities Round Table on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and funding opportunities for rural transportation related improvements.

The round table will be held on Wednesday, March 8 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the North Central Building at 49 Ridgmont Drive, Ridgway. A virtual option to attend is available, please request a link during registration.

