RIDGWAY — The North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission is hosting a Transportation Funding Opportunities Round Table on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and funding opportunities for rural transportation related improvements.
The presentation, led by speakers from the Federal Highway Administration and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), will provide an overview of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, funding targeted for rural projects, funding application timelines, Automated Red Light Enforcement Program, Green Light-Go Program, and more.