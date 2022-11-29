RIDGWAY — The North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission is hosting a presentation on PENNVEST funding opportunities and priorities for water infrastructure projects. The presentation, led by project specialists Leslie Cote and Brendan Linton, will provide an overview of PENNVEST and allot time for asking questions regarding funding opportunities.
The presentation will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 15, at the North Central Building at 49 Ridgmont Drive, Ridgway, PA 15853. Register by 4 p.m. Dec. 9 by phone at (814) 773-3162 or by email to egrovanz@ncentral.com. A virtual option is available, and a link will be sent after registration.