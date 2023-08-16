KERSEY — The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) Prosper Project will host a Recovery Expo and Hiring event noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Red Fern.
Titled “How Employment Makes All The Difference,” the free event is open to employers and job seekers from Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean and Potter counties. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. with a lunch buffet for all in attendance at noon.
Elk County Commissioner Joe Daghir will give welcoming remarks at 12:15 p.m. followed by the opening message by Workforce Solutions Executive Director Pam Streich and project manager Terry Hinton. Keynote speaker Keith Elders, grant and project coordinator at Pennsylvania Peer Support Coalition (PaPSC) will take the mic at 12:30 p.m.
From 1 to 3 p.m. participants will hear presentations from:
Treatment Resources and Entry to Recovery Programs, moderated by Justin Bauer, forensic specialist/therapist, Dickinson Center — Angela Eckstrom, executive director, Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services of Elk, Cameron & McKean; and Christopher Grunthaner, executive director, Clearfield Jefferson Drug & Alcohol Commission
A Panel for Employers-Success Stories: Why Investing in Recovering Workers Works, moderated by Doug Bauer, director of human resources, Horizon Technology — Jennifer Henry, certified recovery specialist, Clearfield Jefferson Drug & Alcohol Commission; George Moore, owner, Gateway Café, DuBois; and Kurt Moore, certified recovery specialist, Clearfield Jefferson Drug & Alcohol Commission
What Employers Need to Know to Create a Recovery-Friendly Workplace, moderated by Kate Riordan, career counselor, Penn State DuBois — Jessica Clontz, PSU DuBois, program coordinator, Human Development & Family Studies
Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative (LETI), moderated by Malissa Martino, outreach and training coordinator, CJDAC — Dr. Janene Holter, Pennsylvania Office of AG General Statewide Drug Initiatives, strategic initiatives officer; and Carol Jackson, deputy director of Clearfield Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission
A resource and hiring fair is set 2:30 to 4 p.m. where employers and agencies will be on hand to share resources and products and to discuss job opportunities with job seekers. Transportation may be provided for job seekers to and from designated CareerLink locations.
Contact thinton@ncwdb.org for more information or call (814) 245-1835.
Other Workforce Solutions opportunities include Employer Resource Connection opportunities from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the location of choice, including the McKean County CareerLink on Aug. 24, the Gunzberger Building Assembly Room on Aug. 31, the DuBois PA CareerLink on Sept. 7, or at River’s Landing on Sept. 14.
For more information, call (814) 245-1835.