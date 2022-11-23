Tuesday evening’s Bradford City Council meeting went smoothly under the return to leadership of Mayor Tom Riel.
While there was no new correspondence to read or visitors to hear, City Administrator Chris Lucco did address council and the audience concerning the first reading of the 2023 budget, wage and millage ordinances.
“Prior to reading the budget I would like to address the council, I am presenting for you the first reading of the 2023 budget ordinance. Several noteworthy items include our medical insurance renewal rate, if approved by your vote, is a 14 % reduction from 2022, this is more than $100,000 deduction; our workman’s comp renewal has also come in under a 7% reduction, and this is after a 5% reduction in 2021,” explained Lucco. “This can be attributed to having less workplace injuries and overall less claims. A thank you to all of our employees for helping to maintain these costs.
“The overall budget is very close to that of 2022, the most notable areas of increase are fuel cost, wages and refuse tipping fees. I would like to thank every one of our employees, department heads and each member of council for maintaining the efforts that have led to this reduction in costs while maintaining the vast services we provide to, not only our residents, but the entire community,” Lucco continued. “Although this is only the first reading and obviously subject to change, I do not anticipate any major changes that would seriously alter the current plan.”
He continued, “2023 will also see some major improvements and projects that will increase efficiency and public engagement including a new comprehensive plan, zoning and ordinance reviews and edits, and new community engagement projects — these are all being funded through the DCED Phase II, at 90% funding rate.
“I believe it is important to note that this budget does not reflect any increase in real estate taxes, however it is equally important that, as a city, we continue to explore alternative solutions to our heavy reliance on real estate taxes — as with each year it becomes increasingly difficult to keep costs at or below our revenue streams.”
The meeting then progressed to new business, and council approved a payment in lieu of taxes agreement with the McKean County Housing Authority to allow for rehabilitation work on public housing in the city.
The financing for the agreement must be finalized by Nov. 28, and is contingent on the city, Bradford Area School District and the McKean County commissioners approving the PILOT. The school district approved it on Monday, and the commissioners are set to meet today to consider it.
An issue had arisen earlier this month with wording in the agreement, which may have disqualified the project based on the way the Housing Authority must fund projects. This agreement will allow the project to continue as scheduled, should the commissioners pass it as well.
Also, council members approved continuing a partnership with the Office of Economic and Community Development and the Downtown Bradford Revitalization Corp. to administer the Neighborhood Partnership Program for a five-year period.
The DBRC has secured five-year Neighborhood Partnership Program tax credit financing commitments from American Refining Group, Northwest Bank and Zippo Manufacturing Co. to continue rehabilitation efforts in the Third Ward area.
Council members also:
- Granted free parking in the business districts during the Christmas holiday season, from Friday until Dec. 31;
- Transferred a 2015 Ford Explorer to the McKean County District Attorney’s office for their K-9 Rigby and Officer Dakota Eaton;
- Approved a measure to dispose of outdated records;
- Paid New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. $5,059.03 for hot patch for the city’s streets; and
- Approved a facade improvement grant to Todd Hennard for $5,000 for work done on the Main Street Mercantile.
The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 13.