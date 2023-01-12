AUSTIN — The 2023 Step Outdoors Winter Outings Series continues but with changes to the free cross-country skiing program planned for this Saturday, Jan. 14 at Sinnemahoning State Park and to the free snowshoeing program planned for kids and adults alike this Sunday, Jan. 15 at Cherry Springs State Park.
As of Monday, Jan. 9, there was no snow in Sinnemahoning State Park at 4843 Park Drive in Austin, and no snow accumulation forecast for the next seven days, including this Saturday. In addition, the cross-country ski instructor was no longer available this Saturday. The situation with no snow and no instructor caused a change in plans for the free Cross-Country Skiing Program on Saturday.
Registrants were contacted and some wanted to participate in a modified program. The program will begin indoors in the Wildlife Center classroom, at 10 a.m. Saturday, with a short introduction to cross-country skiing. Registrants can try on ski boots for size, select proper-sized skis and poles and practice clicking boots into skis. After watching videos on ski techniques, they can practice outside on wet grass or try roller skis. The program will end at 11:30 a.m. following a one- to two-mile, slow to moderate paced nature hike with an environmental educator on the Lowlands Trail to identify trees and look for signs of wildlife.
All equipment, including skis, poles, and boots in adult sizes will be provided or participants can bring their own. Pre-registration is required. For more information or to pre-register, call the park office at (814) 647-8401 or email SinnemahoningSP@pa.gov between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. today or Friday, Jan. 13.
Additionally, since there is no snow in Cherry Springs State Park at 4639 Cherry Springs Road, Coudersport, and no snow accumulation forecast for the next seven days, including Sunday, Jan. 15, a modified free snowshoeing program is offered for kids and adults beginning at 1 p.m. in the Cherry Springs State Park’s parking area.
Based on expected snow-less conditions, a 20-minute demonstration of different snowshoe types with information on how to choose the best snowshoes will be in the parking area followed by a nature walk in search of animal signs. Just wear winter boots and warm clothes.
No pre-registration is required.
The Introduction to snowshoes and selecting snowshoes class will be offered from 1 p.m. to 1:20 p.m. The nature walk of less than 1.5 miles will be from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on a crushed gravel path with slightly hilly terrain. A blaze orange hat or vest is recommended for walkers.
The park is 12 miles from Route 6 in Galeton via West Branch Road and 15 miles from Coudersport via Route 44.