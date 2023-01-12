AUSTIN — The 2023 Step Outdoors Winter Outings Series continues but with changes to the free cross-country skiing program planned for this Saturday, Jan. 14 at Sinnemahoning State Park and to the free snowshoeing program planned for kids and adults alike this Sunday, Jan. 15 at Cherry Springs State Park.

As of Monday, Jan. 9, there was no snow in Sinnemahoning State Park at 4843 Park Drive in Austin, and no snow accumulation forecast for the next seven days, including this Saturday. In addition, the cross-country ski instructor was no longer available this Saturday. The situation with no snow and no instructor caused a change in plans for the free Cross-Country Skiing Program on Saturday.

