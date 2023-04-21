A report of a house fire on Charlotte Avenue early Thursday afternoon turned out to be a fire in a driveway.
Bradford City Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at 15 Charlotte Ave. at 1:37 p.m. Thursday. The occupant of the lower apartment, Donny Rose, had gasoline in a bucket in the driveway. The gasoline ignited, catching the vinyl siding on fire. While a call was made to 911, Rose was able to put out the fire with a bucket of water, he told the fire department.
According to Capt. Jeff Kloss, “When we arrived, it was out. We checked for hot spots — what’s called checking for extensions — and put a little water on the outside of the house.”
He said the house was a rental, owned by Harry Solarek.
There were no injuries.