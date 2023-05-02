A utility pole was completely sheared off; the vehicle, an SUV, sustained major damage — the windows were broken out and the airbags deployed; but, somehow, the driver in a Monday morning crash in Bradford Township escaped with only minor injuries.
“Speed was a factor,” said Bradford Township Police Chief Rob Shipman. The section of road has a posted speed limit of 35 miles per hour, he confirmed.
The Bradford Township Police, Bradford Township Volunteer Fire Department and Bradford City ambulance responded to a one-vehicle accident on High Street Extension, just south of Browntown Road at 7:26 a.m. Monday.
According to Shipman, a Jeep, driven by Nathan Kloss, 28, of Bradford, left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck and sheared off the utility pole along the west berm. The vehicle then traveled south over the embankment before coming to a final rest, according to Shipman, between High Street and the railroad tracks.
“The vehicle was 62-feet off the roadway,” said Shipman.
Kloss, who had not been wearing a seatbelt, was transported by Bradford City ambulance to Bradford Regional Medical Center for suspected minor injuries. Shipman reported that all the airbags had deployed.
No other vehicles were involved in the accident.
Kloss will be charged with several traffic-related offenses including careless driving, failure to drive at safe speeds, and not wearing a seat belt.
Crews from Penelec, Verizon, and Breezeline spent nearly five hours on scene making repairs.
The road had been closed from the time of the accident until just before noon, according to Shipman.