SMETHPORT — In the early morning hours Tuesday, an accident on West Main Street in Hamlin Township, brought in emergency crews to evaluate 35 school children.
At around 7:30 a.m. witnesses reported the sun was shining brightly and the day was just beginning. Then the school bus came down the street like it usually did, stopping to let students board.
However, a commercial semi-truck with a tanker, following the bus, did not stop when the bus did. Residents reported that the driver of the tanker seemed to swerve or tried to miss the bus. The tanker rear-ended the school bus, witnesses said.
The Smethport Fire Department was dispatched soon after. Emergency crews evaluated both drivers and all the students. No injuries were reported.
Another bus was called to the scene to transfer the children safely to school.
It is not known if the driver of the tanker will face charges.