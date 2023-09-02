There will be no edition of The Bradford Era on Monday, Sept. 4, due to the Labor Day federal holiday.
The newsroom will be available after 2 p.m. Monday at (814) 362-6531 or via email at news@bradfordera.com.
The paper will resume Tuesday.
