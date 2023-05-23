SALAMANCA, N.Y. — Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino has summer ready to roll with an amazing weekend of outdoor music planned for August.
The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, featuring special guests A Thousand Horses, will perform on Friday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m.. The following night, music icons The Beach Boys will take the outdoor stage on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale at noon, Friday, May 26.
The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band has captivated audiences for decades. With their distinctive blend of country, folk, and rock, the band has left an indelible mark on the music industry. From their chart-topping hits like “Mr. Bojangles,” “An American Dream,” and “Fishin’ in the Dark” to their soul-stirring live performances, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band continues to enchant fans worldwide. They will be joined by special guests A Thousand Horses. The evening promises to take fans on a captivating journey through the realms of country, rock, and beyond. Tickets start at $25.
The Beach Boys are an iconic American rock band known for their distinct harmonies and infectious tunes. The band produced a seemingly endless wave of hits like “Surfin’ U.S.A.,” “I Get Around,” and “Good Vibrations” that dominated the charts in the 1960s, embodying the carefree spirit of the era. Led by the legendary Brian Wilson, their innovative songwriting and studio experimentation pushed the boundaries of pop music. With over 100 million records sold worldwide, The Beach Boys remain beloved and influential. Their harmonious vocals, timeless melodies, and sun-soaked tunes have made them a symbol of summer and the California dream. Tickets start at $20.
In addition to the outdoor shows, other outstanding performances coming to Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino include: REO Speedwagon on June 24 with tickets starting at $55 and The Oak Ridge Boys on July 22, tickets start at $25.