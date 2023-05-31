The five-alarm fire that destroyed five structures on Pleasant and Pearl streets in Bradford late Monday night evicted nine people from their homes.
A coordinated group of organizations have come together to provide assistance to the families and individuals.
Maj. Dave Means of the Salvation Army said “many of the victims are still processing what has happened. They don’t know what they need yet. Some are contacting insurance companies while others just don’t know where to begin.”
On the night of the fire, Chris Dunn, a volunteer with the American Red Cross, was on the scene. Firefighters directed Means to Dunn, who asked if he could feed them that evening. His response was, “Of course we can.”
“That’s what we do,” he said. “We work to make sure needs are met.”
Means is not alone. He is working side by side with Mark Lonzi, the recently hired director of Destinations Bradford.
Lonzi said, “I reached out to Ron Orris immediately, and he was ready with a donation through the Blaisdell Foundation to get things started.”
Both the Salvation Army and Destinations Bradford can receive monetary donations, with both having responsible accounting practices and oversight so donors can be sure their money is going where they designate. Community members could receive phone calls or letters in the mail telling of the ways a donation was used; it’s part of their process.
The United Way of the Bradford Area is also ready to help. It has set up a GoFundMe site and is taking donations there.
But, both Lonzi and Means agree, this is a long-term situation.
“Most don’t need household items or furniture yet. They will in the future. Before that they need help rebuilding,” said Lonzi. There are other organizations in the area who can assist with more permanent housing — the YWCA and the McKean County Housing Authority are two of them.
Once they have housing, then Destinations Bradford can get them all the household items they need, and the Salvation Army will help with utility set up. The Bradford Alliance Church is also a starting point for rebuilding, Means and Lonzi added.
“Someone wants to help, is available and ready — whatever the circumstance,” Lonzi said. “It has been impressive to see everyone coming together to meet the need. So many organizations and a lot of people with heart are out there. Whatever the people need, if we don’t have it, we will find somebody who does.”
Means added, “There is a website that people can go to as well. Alex Davis of Open Arms Church created a site where the community can find information, submit what items they have to donate, and so much more. The site is being updated constantly.” The link is https://www.oachurch.com/bradford-strong
All organizations are also looking for volunteers, all year.
Lonzi said, “Remember, actions are greater than words.” If there is time in your schedule to help one of the organizations above, reach out and ask how.
On Wednesday, the Bradford City Fire Department reported there had been no new hotspots and no rekindling in the area. The investigation continues into the cause of the fire, which destroyed the homes of Zach Webster, Michael and Barbara McGarry, and Ryan Vailliancourt and two children, all of Pleasant Street, and Peggy Arkwright, Kay Smeal, and Cody Lunn, all of Pearl Street.
Fire Chief Eric Taylor said the investigation is ongoing. “Although we don’t think it is suspicious, nothing can be ruled out at this time.”
Total damage estimates were not yet available, Taylor said.