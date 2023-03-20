The US Department of Agriculture, Forest Service is offering a free, interpretive night sky program in Allegheny National Forest on Friday, March 24, from 8 to 9 p.m., at Kinzua Beach off of State Route 59.
All ages are invited to participate in this forest ranger-led program.
“During our journey across the sky, we will identify stars, constellations, and night sky objects while exploring connections to our past and future,” said Forest Ranger Sarah Needs.
Rangers recommend participants bring a chair or blanket and prepare for the weather.
Participants should meet at the Kinzua Beach parking area, located off of State Route 59, no later than 7:50 p.m.
For questions about the Night Sky Program, call the Bradford Ranger District Office at (814) 363-6000.