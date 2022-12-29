The Niagara Falls, N.Y., man who allegedly caused a Labor Day crash that killed his wife will not be prosecuted in McKean County Court.

Henri Laisola, 33, instead pleaded guilty to four traffic summary offenses in the Magisterial District Court of David Engman in September, 17 days after the accident where Hannah Laisola, 32, was fatally injured.

