Taste of the Town will be held today from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Veterans Square.
There will be live entertainment and food trucks, as well as activities for children.
The food vendors at the event include BK Donut, Campers Kettle Corn, John Williams European Pastry, Pizza Napoli, Phatt Grady’s, Roadrunner Novelties, and The Good Place. Entertainment is being provided by Steve Ruszkowski. Additional vendors include the Willowcreek Sportsmen’s Club with kid’s activities on outdoor recreation and the SPCA with some of their current adoptable animals.
The event is led by Leadership McKean’s tourism and recreation project team for the 2023 core class. The team consists of Patrick Harrington with Evergreen Elm, Jacob Johnson with Bradford Sanitary, Garrett Newhouse with Zippo Manufacturing, Tyler Smith with American Refining Group, Sue Swain with Eppendorf Americas, and Aaron Vansickles with Fox Financial.
According to Garrett Newhouse, “We first brainstormed various ideas and landed on coordinating and hosting today’s event. It ties into Pitt’s graduation which brings many visitors into our county and community. This event also brings people into our downtown and compliments today’s YMCA Kid Fest. We also wanted to showcase and help bring added visibility to new and existing food vendors that are in our community.”
The project team all served different roles from project management, developing, and maintaining a project Gantt chart, outreach and coordination with all of the vendors, lining up entertainment and marketing of the event.
Tyler Smith added, “Personally, I thought our brainstorming session was phenomenal, roles and responsibilities were well defined, deadlines and goals were created, and everyone did their part to accomplish the end goal. This group and project exemplified what an all-around great group effort can accomplish.”
Sue Swain said, “I recently returned ‘home’ to Bradford after being away for many years. Participating in Leadership McKean has been a great way to get reintroduced to McKean County as well as meeting new people. The area has a lot to offer, and I am excited to see the spirit of community and hope to have a great turnout for this event.”
Leadership McKean (LM) is committed to ‘building leadership and strengthening community.’ The mission of LM is to develop informed and involved community leaders through a comprehensive, countywide personal, and professional enrichment program. With over 250 graduates, this successful civic and personal development program boasts a legacy of leaders. The program has also realized success through the many community projects that have come to fruition and continue today.