The new owner of Elk Lick, the former Boy Scout camp near Smethport, has no intention of seeing the rustic property clear cut for development.
Keith Klingler, a member of Venango County Planning Commission and an Oil Creek Township supervisor, is a private timberland manager. He’s a member of Pennsylvania Landowners’ Association and Pennsylvania Forest Products Association. And he’s the Venango County GOP chairman.
“I bought this property as a long-term investment,” Klingler told The Era. “My thing is managing timber land.”
He’s always looking for timberland investments, he said, adding that he’d rather it be in private hands than bought by a state agency or a conservancy using grants that ultimately come from taxpayers’ money.
With the land in private hands, tax revenue will be going to Keating Township, Smethport School District and McKean County. “I’m a township supervisor, I know” what’s it’s like to have tight budgets and a lot of non-taxable land, putting more of a burden on the rest of the taxpayers, Klingler said. He mentioned Keating Township would be getting sewer hookups as well.
He spent all day Thursday at the camp, and remarked on the beauty of the location.
“We just had a subdivision approved at the planning commission,” he said. “Basically, I’m putting a lot at each campsite for a minimum of 19 lots.
“After all the lots are sold, I’ll keep the timber rights.”
Explaining the lots, Klingler said, “There are ten buildings there right now that have no boundaries. I have subdivided parcels to go with each building. There are nine campsites. Some have picnic pavilions, some have latrines. That’s where I come up with 19 lots.”
There is one house on the property, which is where the camp caretaker lived. It’s closer to Bordell Road, and Klingler said, “I would assume somebody would buy that to live in that.”
The rest is more of a seasonal camp area.
“Someone may buy one of the vacant lots and build a house, I don’t know,” he said.
The two lodges, on either side of the pond, could make higher end seasonal camps.
“I put the pond with a four-acre lot,” he said, explaining the subdivision. “The dining hall, pavilion, the cabin to the right are going with the pond. And the bathroom building.”
Klingler added, “That’s about all I can tell you. Once the subdivision map is recorded, anyone can look at it.”
He said Whitetail Properties would have the camps, while a more local realtor would have the house.
“No new lots, I’m not going to clear timber to sell lots. Whatever is existing there now will have its own parcel,” Klingler said. “Nothing is really going to change other than upgrades, putting in kitchens and bathrooms.”
And new taxpayers, he added.
“The goal is to see private land stay private,” he said, “to help our rural communities out.”
The Elk Lick Scout Reserve in Smethport was turned over as part of the Boy Scouts of America’s Bankruptcy and Abuse Settlement. The property was valued at $950,000, and in 2021, it was agreed that the proceeds would go directly to the Victims Trust.
The Allegheny Highlands Council, which serves Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties in New York, and McKean and Potter counties in Pennsylvania, made the decision after extensive consideration of the options available.