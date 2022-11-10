The statue of a Civil War soldier no longer stands over the veterans’ section of Oak Hill Cemetery. In his place, however, is a beautiful reminder of the appreciation felt for the sacrifices made by those who have served in the U.S. military.
John Watson, president of the Oak Hill Cemetery Association, explained.
“As you remember, Oak Hill Cemetery was severely damaged by a very bad windstorm,” he said. The storm hit in August 2020, and ravaged the veterans’ section of the cemetery — the final resting place of the area’s Civil War veterans.
There stood a 14-foot-high statue, which featured a Union soldier in uniform with a musket resting against his left side. In the statue’s right hand was a laurel wreath. The soldier statue was dedicated in 1907.
The huge old trees which had stood in that part of the cemetery fell in the storm. One landed right on top of the soldier’s head, breaking the statue into pieces.
“The people at Wright Monumental Works made a valiant attempt to reconstruct the soldier to its original form,” Watson said. “It was apparent that this process presented too many obstacles and that another avenue needed to be taken.”
A decision was made to create a monument in place of the soldier; Wrights donated their services and the monument.
“After much planning and thought, they used a black (granite) memorial and inscribed it to honor the brave veterans that have served our country over the years,” Watson said.
It reads as follows: “This memorial is dedicated to all veterans that have sacrificed to protect the people of this great nation.”
Along with the statue, Wrights cleaned the memorial and 85 gravesites.
“It truly looks like a wonderful, patriotic and inspiring area. The people at Wrights deserve so much credit for donating and dedicating this to Oak Hill,” Watson said.
An incredible amount of work, mostly from volunteers and donations, went into cleaning up the cemetery in the aftermath of the storm. In May, the association opened the mausoleum for public viewing. The community mausoleum is made of marble and contains 240 crypts, 190 of which are occupied.
The hillside cemetery offers a beautiful view of the city, too, Watson said.
“This area is becoming a true attraction to the locals. I can see increased activity already,” he added.
Visitors to the cemetery should use Lincoln Avenue to reach the Oak Hill entrance. People are welcome to walk or to drive vehicles inside on the roads, but no all-terrain vehicles or four-wheelers are permitted.
Once inside the entrance, go to the left and drive up the hill to reach the Civil War Memorial.