HARRISBURG – Working to increase the number of orphan wells being plugged in the Commonwealth, the General Assembly has passed and the governor signed into law new measures to help achieve that goal, said Rep. Martin Causer, R-Turtlepoint, a leading advocate of the measure.

Act 136 of 2022 builds on a law Causer authored earlier this year creating a grant program for entities that plug abandoned wells. Under the new law, grants of $40,000 will be awarded for plugging wells with a depth of less than 3,000 feet, or the actual cost to the well plugger, whichever is less. Grants of $70,000, or the actual cost, whichever is less, will be provided for plugging wells deeper than 3,000 feet.

