RIDGWAY — For more than three years, the pier at Sandy Beach Park has been a work in progress. However, the new handicap-accessible pier is now open at the Sandy Beach Recreation Area in Ridgway Township.
The new pier was placed to the side of the park’s main pavilion and it stretches out over the stream to provide easy access to those with mobility issues to one of the best spots to fish at Sandy Beach. The pier is fully connected to the asphalt walking trail for ease of access.
PA Western Conservancy, Trout Unlimited, The Elk County Conservation District, The Allegheny National Forest, The MiniGreenways Project, North Central PA Regional Planning and Development Commission, The Elk County Community Foundation, and the Ridgway Township Supervisors and staff were all involved in financing the pier project and providing stream restoration for trout habitats.
The pier and stream restoration were funded by grants through the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Stackpole-Hall Foundation. The township also provided in-kind staff and equipment for the restoration and construction.
Pavilions at the park, the volleyball courts and camping spots are available for reservation, by calling Ridgway Township at (814) 773-5625.