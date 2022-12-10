ARLINGTON, Va. — The price of materials and services used in nonresidential construction continued rising at a double-digit rate in November from a year earlier, propelled by outsized increases in the cost of a variety of building materials, according to an analysis by the Associated General Contractors of America of government data released Friday.

Association officials noted that contractors are having to pay more both for materials and for the subcontractor services they need to finish most projects.

