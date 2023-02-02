RIDGWAY — The McKean County Community Foundation (MCCF) is pleased to announce the establishment of the Barbara L. Boser Memorial Scholarship Fund.
The $1,000 scholarship is now available to a graduating female senior from Bradford Area High School or a current female student enrolled at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. The student will be enrolled or planning to enroll in an accredited two or four-year post-secondary school majoring in criminal justice or related field.
The honorable Barbara L. Boser was a lifelong resident of Bradford. She graduated from BAHS in 1957 and served as the Magisterial District Judge for District 45-3-03 from 1988 to 2006. Community service was a core passion of hers. Barbara was the recipient of numerous awards, including the YMCA Victims Resource Center Community Collaboration Award and the YWCA Women’s Leadership Award, which honored her commitment to making a difference in the lives of others. She loved her family and community and was a loyal friend to many. This scholarship is intended to support a young woman who shares her ideals and commitment.
Students can apply for the Boser scholarship on the Foundation website at www.mckeancountyfoundation.org. For detailed information go to the “Scholarships/Information for Students” section and click on the green button for “Bradford Area High School” or “College Students.” Here students can learn more about the criteria for selection for the Boser scholarship and begin the application process by accessing the Foundation’s online portal. Students will create an account on the online portal and follow the instructions to complete their application. Students who receive a scholarship award from the Community Foundation may also qualify for matching dollars through PHEAA and the PATH program if they attend a PA school.
MCCF provides the administrative and investment management services that make it easy for donors to accomplish their charitable wishes by establishing donor advised, scholarship and other types of funds at the Foundation. The Community Foundation of the Northern Alleghenies is the parent company of the McKean County Community Foundation and the Elk County Community Foundation.