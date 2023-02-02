Barbara L Boser

The honorable Barbara L. Boser

 Bob Boser

RIDGWAY — The McKean County Community Foundation (MCCF) is pleased to announce the establishment of the Barbara L. Boser Memorial Scholarship Fund.

The $1,000 scholarship is now available to a graduating female senior from Bradford Area High School or a current female student enrolled at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. The student will be enrolled or planning to enroll in an accredited two or four-year post-secondary school majoring in criminal justice or related field.

