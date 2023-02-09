Grant book

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — Dr. Chris Mackowski, professor of journalism and mass communication at St. Bonaventure University and the author and editor of more than two dozen books on the Civil War, has co-edited a new book on Ulysses S. Grant, who led Union armies to victory over the Confederacy in the Civil War and was later elected the nation’s 18th president.

“Grant at 200: Reconsidering the Life and Legacy of Ulysses S. Grant” (Savas Beatie, 2023), which Mackowski co-edited with Frank Scaturro, president of the Grant Monument Association, pulls together a collection of 16 essays from 12 of the country’s greatest Grant experts.

