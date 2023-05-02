OLEAN, N.Y. — Neighborhood School of Dance (NSD) will soon host its year-end recitals highlighting dancers from both its Olean and Port Allegany, Pa. studios. More than 180 students of all ages will take the stage to perform a variety of routines to “Dancing Through The Decades,” NSD’s yearlong theme honoring dance styles past and present.
The Olean studio’s 47th-annual spring show will be at 7 p.m. Friday, May 5 at Allegany-Limestone High School. The Port Allegany studio’s seventh-annual show will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at Port Allegany Elementary School.
For tickets visit www.nsd.dance/tix.
“I’ll never forget that feeling from when I was a dancer here at NSD myself,” said NSD owner and CEO Brittany Thierman, who is also the school’s lead instructor. “Working up to the big show, trying to nail the moves, maybe feeling a few butterflies – but going out there and absolutely nailing it.
“That’s what our dancers and instructors are feeling now. The studios feel so alive, and we couldn’t be more excited to put on our ‘Dancing Through The Decades’ performance, which will be a walk down memory lane for so many.”
The recitals will feature dancers in classes from the youngest “Twinkle Stars” program for toddlers all the way through school-aged, teen and adult programs in a variety of dance genres. Audiences in prior years have enjoyed cutesy performances from younger children alongside more skilled and technical performances throughout the age levels.
Both recital programs will feature music and dance numbers inspired by cultural movements of the last century. Everything from The Charleston to Disco Inferno to the post-Y2K pop craze are fair game, Thierman hinted.
Each dance performer and instructor has dedicated countless hours to make this year’s recitals a success, she added.
“I’m always so inspired by our dancers — their talent, hard work and dedication throughout the dance season,” Thierman said. “Our teachers generously give their time, expertise and experience to make each performance everything it can be. We’re not about striving for perfection. We make it fun. Our philosophy is: ‘Grow the dancer; grow the person.’ So it’s really about more than just dance.”
As Olean’s longest-running dance studio, NSD also prides itself on its ongoing contributions to the local arts and culture scene.
“It’s always been about making our communities vibrant and enjoyable places to be,” Thierman added. “We’re proud to offer this artistic outlet not only for our dancers to find their passion, but also for our families, friends and neighbors to enjoy.”