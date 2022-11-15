OLEAN, N.Y. — The Neighborhood School of Dance (NSD) has announced its seventh-annual Christmas Show at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Allegany-Limestone High School auditorium.
The performance will follow a theme of “togetherness” for the Holiday season. It will feature more than 100 dancers of all ages – toddlers to adults from both of NSD’s studios in Olean and Port Allegany, Pa. – in various genres from tap and ballet to hip hop, and even a special waltz performance.
Tickets can be purchased for $10 apiece online at www.tinyurl.com/yeer62cr. Those who can not attend may view the live-stream for free on YouTube.
“Togetherness just made sense for this year’s Christmas Show theme,” said NSD owner and CEO Brittany Thierman. “We may get together as families and friends for the holidays, but do we actually get together anymore? The season means so much, regardless of our different faiths and beliefs, but the season gets overshadowed by commercialism. This show gets back to basics: family and friends being together and connected.
“What better way to honor the Holiday spirit than a theme of warmth and love? We always have a message to put a pretty picture frame around the true reason for the season,” said Thierman.
The show is packed with 28 performances brimming with holiday cheer. The youngest dance students are particularly excited. Santa may even take a break from Christmas prep to make a brief appearance, Thierman said.
“The little ones always absolutely steal the show,” she added. “We have such a great youth dance program. When you get a bunch of 2- and 3-year-olds up on stage, dancing their little hearts out with excitement for Christmas, it definitely brings a smile. And then as the kids get a little older – their skills and moves becoming more refined – the real meaning behind the dance takes shape. We have Shelley Greene, our assistant director of Children’s Studies, to thank for that.”
Allegany-Limestone will host an NSD performance for the first time. In the school’s decades-long recital tradition, most midseason and year-end recitals have been held at the Olean High School auditorium, which is currently undergoing renovations.
The NSD Christmas Show always has a storyline. This year’s show script about togetherness is being written by local writer Kelsey Boudin of Southern Tier Communications Strategies. It will weave a heartfelt narrative throughout the performance to introduce each dance.
“He wrote last year’s show, too, and it was an absolute hit,” Thierman noted. While the recital is billed as a Christmas Show, she emphasized, it honors all faiths and cultures.