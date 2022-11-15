NSD Dancers

Dancers get ready for our annual Recital in May. From Left to right, Ally Davenport, Kinsey McAfee, Chloe Grandusky and Ruby Chahal.

 Photo provided

OLEAN, N.Y. — The Neighborhood School of Dance (NSD) has announced its seventh-annual Christmas Show at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Allegany-Limestone High School auditorium.

The performance will follow a theme of “togetherness” for the Holiday season. It will feature more than 100 dancers of all ages – toddlers to adults from both of NSD’s studios in Olean and Port Allegany, Pa. – in various genres from tap and ballet to hip hop, and even a special waltz performance.

