PITTSBURGH (TNS) — The dropping price of natural gas hasn't tanked the industry's spirits.
While the spot price of natural gas has dropped by about 70% over the past year, natural gas producers and service firms have been telling investors in recent days that they see decades of growth for the natural gas industry as their product gains wider acceptance around the world — not just as a transition fuel but as a "destination fuel," said Lorenzo Simonelli, chairman and CEO of oil and gas services firm Baker Hughes.
A handful of Appalachian gas producers who spoke to investors and analysts during first quarter earnings calls detailed the forces lifting their hopes:
• U.S. producers will be able to export more gas when the Freeport LNG facility in Texas reopens following a June 2022 fire.
• Appalachian wells produce gas with a lower carbon footprint than in other parts of the U.S. — a metric that companies are investing money to verify and boost.
• Coal-fired electricity generation continues its march off the grid in U.S., boosting demand for natural gas
• The industry has been through this before. Natural gas is a commodity. It goes up and comes down. A hot summer or cold winter could reverse fortunes. So could a war or cyberattack.
"Let's look at where people's heads are at around the world when they're thinking about energy," Toby Rice, CEO of Pittsburgh-based EQT Corp. said. "We've got some people that still have their heads in the sand, thinking that just focusing on the United States and fixing emissions here is going to somehow solve the global emissions issue. We've got other people that have their heads in the clouds ... and only addressing one part of the energy ecosystem."
This was Rice's setup for "Unleash LNG," his signature initiative to promote policies that boost the production and export of U.S. natural gas as a way of displacing dirtier-burning fuels abroad.
He said he has seen a shift from a "some of the above" approach to energy — i.e. only renewables — back to a "more realistic, more practical all-of-the-above approach."
"That's where Unleash LNG sits," he said.
The next step will be to find a "best-of-the-above approach," he said. And while he doesn't know what that is yet, Rice took some credit for setting up the framework for the conversation.
"We've been successful in defining the criteria at which energy will be graded," he said. "And those criteria are cheap, reliable and clean."
He noted that when U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm sent a letter to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission this week to voice her support for the embattled Equitrans' Mountain Valley Pipeline, she concluded with similar words: "reliable, cost-effective, and clean energy."
Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Talon Custer predicted that the U.S. will "easily surpass Australia and Qatar as the clear LNG export leader this year."
Following Vladimir Putin's attack on Ukraine and the subsequent replacement of Russian gas in Europe, the continent is now getting nearly three quarters of all U.S. gas exports, up from less than 30% in 2021, according to Bloomberg.
When an analyst asked if blanketing the world with U.S. natural gas would create more volatility for prices at home, Rice countered that natural gas is already a global commodity. The answer is simply to produce more of it.
"Surplus means less volatility," he said. Having more gas means gas storage will be kept full and customers abroad will start buying LNG on longer-term contracts, evening out the spikes, he explained.
Over at Cecil-based CNX Corp., the idea is to keep natural gas closer to home.
"Things like LNG exports certainly [are] going to have a role, in time," CEO Nick DeIuliis said.
But in the shorter term and shorter distance, it will be the manufacturing and transportation industries that can create more demand for natural gas, he said.
CNX recently announced a partnership with a proposed project in West Virginia called Adams Fork Energy. The concept is to build an ammonia plant that would use hydrogen produced from natural gas with carbon capture and sequestration. The details of the project, and the partnership, are still being worked out, officials said.
As the price of natural gas has dropped, the cost to drill it hasn't. The industry has not been spared the inflation wave that appears to have crested. So various operators talked up their advantages for dealing with the high costs: Southwestern Energy owns drilling rigs and well stimulation equipment; CNX controls its own gathering and water pipelines.
Those who have natural gas liquids in their wells are leaning on them more since their value more closely follows oil than gas. Range Resources Corp. said it expects to see continued demand for propane exports, for example.
And if push comes to shove, drillers discussed the strategies available to them to pull back on production if prices continue to slide, including delaying flowing new wells into pipelines or even shutting in some wells for short periods of time.
"[Natural gas] production — it's a result and not an objective," DeIuliis said.
