Native American “Hashtags” exhibit on display in JCC Center Gallery

OLEAN, N.Y. — An art exhibition showcasing current Native American hashtags is on display now through May 24 at SUNY Jamestown Community College’s Cattaraugus County Campus Center Gallery.

Created by Kaycee Colburn, JCC artist in residence through Creatives Rebuild New York, the exhibition is meant to invoke thoughts and emotions and spark a conversation about Indigenous issues that have received little media coverage today and historically. The artwork is Colburn’s way of bringing them to light in a modern way.

