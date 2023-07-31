Police officers know that each time they put on their uniform, they are taking on risks to protect others. In order to show each officer we respect the risks they take on a daily basis to protect and serve come out on Tuesday night to downtown Bradford on Chambers Street to enjoy National Night Out with area officers, K-9 officers and area first-responders.
This annual event offers the opportunity for positive interactions between the Bradford community and area first responders and the men and women in blue. National Night Out was described by City of Bradford Police Chief Mike Ward as an opportunity to “collaborate on crime prevention and build lasting relationships.”
National Night Out festivities for the City of Bradford are planned from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday on Chambers Street. National Night Out is celebrated annually around the United States, serving as a community-building campaign to promote positive police/community partnerships and interactions.
“National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances,” according to the National Night Out website.
A representative from the City of Bradford Police Department said law enforcement personnel from all over McKean County, including K-9 officers, will be in attendance to help strengthen community bonds and help to foster a safe environment. National Night Out provides residents who do not normally interact with the police force or first responders an excellent opportunity to meet their local officers and learn about their dedication to the community’s safety.
“National Night Out is a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together and strengthen the bonds between law enforcement and residents,” said Chief Ward. “We’re excited to host National Night Out on Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. as it promotes neighborhood safety and unity.”
The 2023 event will feature live music, entertainment and an inflatable bounce house, kids activities and games, face painting and free food. During the event there will be free hamburgers, hot dogs, water and slushies.
There will be all sorts of vendors, sponsors and first responders from the city and neighboring communities participating.
“Let’s make this year’s National Night Out a memorable one, reinforcing the importance of community engagement and public safety,” said Chief Ward. “I’m looking forward to seeing you on Tuesday night.”
The 2023 National Night Out for the City of Bradford is being sponsored by Kathy Obermeyer Team VP Real Estate, Casella and the Downtown Bradford Business District Authority.
For more information, contact the Bradford Police Department at (814) 368-6133.