There’s More to the Story — that’s the theme of the 2023 National Library Week from April 23 to 29. First promoted in 1958, National Library Week is sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA) and has been observed in libraries in states across the country for the last 65 years.
The theme for National Library Week 2023, “There is More to the Story,” promotes the idea that libraries are full of stories in a number of formats and the Bradford Area Public Library (BAPL) has planned a multitude of events to celebrate the week and showcase the latest technology for reading and researching.
Janelle Nolan, BAPL marketing coordinator, recently announced the upcoming schedule for National Library Week and wishes to encourage all community members to visit the library during the last week in April, to explore all the library has to offer.
“If you haven’t checked out the library lately, you’re missing the full story,” said Nolan. “Stop by for a visit and check out a program or two!”
Libraries are full of stories in a variety of formats from picture books to large print, audiobooks to ebooks, and more. But there’s so much more to the story, Nolan explained.
Before the National Library Week programs begin on April 24 the library will host a ZOOM session with Lawanda Johnson who will be discussing the Enrollment Process and Medical Plan Transfer program at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 20, only online. Interested individuals must register for this program in advance by calling (814) 362-6527, emailing marketing@bradfordlibrary.org or signing-up at the library’s circulation desk.
Library programming brings communities together for entertainment, education and connection through book clubs, storytimes, movie nights, crafting classes, lectures and other similar events. Libraries are not only for children, the library infrastructure advances the community, providing free internet and access to technology. Assistance is also available for help with literacy skills, support for businesses, job seekers/ resumes and entrepreneurs.
National Library Week 2023 is the perfect opportunity to experience BAPL’s multi-faceted facility and their amenities.
The library has worked diligently to schedule educational, fun and entertaining events with multiple facets of learning mixed in with each scheduled event:
- Monday April 24 will be Movie Monday — where participants will be able to enjoy old school tunes from the Music Man, a 1962 film featuring Shirley Jones at 2 p.m. Later Monday evening, the Desk Set, featuring Spencer Tracy and Katherine Hepburn, will begin playing at 6 p.m. All individuals are invited to attend and no registration is necessary. Movies and popcorn will be provided free of charge.
- Tuesday April 25 the library will host a Tech Tutor. All area folks are invited to develop their technical skills with the library staff. Schedule a 30-minute appointment and receive some one-on-one instruction on basic computer tasks. Appointments begin at 10 a.m. and run every 30 minutes until noon. Call (814) 362-6527 to reserve a spot.
- Wednesday April 26 the Master Storyteller, Perry Ground will present “Life in a Longhouse Village.” Ground is a Turtle Clan member of the Onondaga Nation of the Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) Confederacy of American Indians. He has been a storyteller and educator for over 25 years and truly enjoys sharing the history and culture of Native Peoples. His presentation, “Life in a Longhouse Village,” will be lively, engaging and informative. This artifact-filled program will present a broad overview of the culture and traditions of the Haudenosaunee people and will focus on their lifestyles prior to 1492, when they lived in longhouses and survived using the natural resources of their surrounding environment. This is a free, in-person program that will be held in the library’s Community Room at 6:30 p.m.
- Thursday April 27 the library will host “In Their Shoes” at 6 p.m. and again on Friday, April 28 at noon. The Children’s Advocacy Center of McKean County and BAPL are offering this free interactive training for any adult involved with teenagers. Registered participants will become one of six characters based on the experiences of real teens. They make choices about their relationships and move through the scenario by reading about interactions with their dating partner, family, friends, counselors, police and others. Dating violence is more common than many people realize, especially among teens and young adults: one in three teens will experience physical, sexual or emotional abuse from someone they’re in a relationship with before they become adults. Interaction during this program may just help teenagers better navigate difficult situations.
Beyond the specific programs outlined above, the library will also be hosting events all week long. During the entire week of National Library Week community members are invited to share their thoughts and stories from the Bradford Library. Tell staff what is most enjoyable or appreciated about the community library. These stories will be added to a special bulletin board in the library.
In addition, this week library staff is seeking the community’s help to grow their Poet-Tree. April is National Poetry Month — Staff encourages visitors to the library to simply jot a few lines of a favorite poem or create a new poem on paper leaves, which will be stationed by the Poet-Tree in the library. Once created, library staff will hang the works of poetry leaves on the tree.
As a bonus for the week of National Library Week all visitors to the library are encouraged to pick up a special, free bookmark, which commemorates the 2023 National Library Week. All bookmarks available are pre-numbered and various numbers will be randomly selected in May for a prize.