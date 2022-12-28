National Guard in Buffalo

New York National Guard members check on residents Wednesday in Buffalo after the winter storm that buried the city and much of Western New York.

 Associated Press

BUFFALO — The National Guard went door to door in parts of Buffalo on Wednesday to check on people who had lost power during the area's deadliest winter storm in decades, and authorities faced the tragic possibility of finding more victims amid melting snow.

As a deep freeze eased into milder weather, the National Guard members were knocking on doors in those neighborhoods in Buffalo and its suburbs, said Mark Poloncarz, the top official in the county that encompasses New York's second-most-populous city.

