ERIE — National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp. is planning a pair of utility rate actions, a small decrease now and an increase at the end of next summer.
On Friday, National Fuel announced that for the first time in 15 years, it has filed a request with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) to increase base delivery rates, raising the bill of an average residential customer using 84 hundred cubic feet (ccf) of gas by $9.74 per month. If approved, the proposed base rate increase is expected to take effect on Aug. 1, 2023.
As it is permitted every three months, National Fuel will submit to the PUC an adjustment to gas supply charges. This quarterly adjustment will decrease the monthly bill of an average residential customer using 84 ccf of gas by $2.29 per month and will take effect on Nov. 1.
Concerning the base delivery rate increase, National Fuel is seeking an increase in its annual base rate delivery revenues of $28.1 million, or 9.2% on a total revenue basis. An increase in delivery rates, which recover the costs of operating National Fuel’s pipeline distribution system, requires PUC authorization after a formal regulatory process. National Fuel maintains 4,850 miles of pipelines and related facilities across northwest Pennsylvania, a system designed to safely and reliably deliver natural gas to approximately 214,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers.
If approved by the PUC, this would be National Fuel’s first base delivery rate increase in
Pennsylvania since 2007. Rising costs coupled with the need to continue investing in the modernization and safety of National Fuel’s distribution system have reached a level where an increase in base delivery rates is now necessary.
According to the company’s President Donna DeCarolis, National Fuel has not increased delivery service charges in Pennsylvania since 2007 as a result of diligent cost-containment efforts and efficient management of its utility system.
“We are proud of our long-standing record as a low-cost service provider, delivering safe, reliable and critical energy to more than 214,000 Pennsylvania customers,” DeCarolis said. “While additional investments are required to enhance our system and service, National Fuel customers will continue to benefit from having the lowest delivery rates and access to highly affordable natural gas supplies being produced across the Commonwealth.”
The Pennsylvania PUC 2022 Rate Comparison Report issued in April 2022 illustrates that National Fuel has the lowest total monthly bills and the lowest customer and distribution charges in Pennsylvania among large gas utilities. Additionally, a review of 2020 residential natural gas sales price data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration found that National Fuel has the lowest rates in Pennsylvania. National Fuel’s residential heating customers will continue to have the lowest average total bill and lowest average delivery charges in Pennsylvania, even with this proposed rate increase.
National Fuel’s proposal will undergo a thorough review process by the PUC that typically lasts up to nine months. As part of the review process, the PUC can accept, reject or modify the company’s proposal. If approved, new delivery rates likely would take effect Aug. 1, 2023.
National Fuel also submitted to the PUC a quarterly adjustment to decrease its gas supply charges to become effective Nov. 1. The 2.8% decrease from the rates implemented on Aug. 1, 2022, is due primarily to lower market prices for natural gas. Gas supply costs are passed along to customers without mark-up or profit to National Fuel. Pennsylvania utility companies are permitted to update gas supply charges on a quarterly basis to reflect changes in the market price of natural gas. The next opportunity to adjust gas supply charges will be Feb. 1, 2023.
LIHEAP, the federally funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, opens Nov. 1 for eligible customers. Grant amounts vary from $300 to $1,000 and are provided on a first-come, first-served basis. A family of four with an annual income of $41,625 or less may qualify for a grant.
Eligibility is based on income guidelines and household size. Crisis grants also are available for customers with an overdue balance or who do not currently have gas service.