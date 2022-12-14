ERIE — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) requires all Pennsylvania natural gas utilities, including National Fuel, to provide residential and small commercial customer information to licensed natural gas suppliers or non-utility energy marketers that provide services in the state of Pennsylvania.
As part of the Natural Gas Choice and Competition Act, residential and commercial customers have the choice to purchase their natural gas supply, which makes up approximately half of the overall monthly bill, from a utility or from a non-utility natural gas marketer.
As required by the order, the Eligible Customer List (ECL) includes the customer’s account number, name, address, consumption/usage data and other service-related information. The PUC believes access to this information will enable natural gas suppliers to identify potential customers and assist in promoting a competitive retail market. Customer phone numbers and email addresses are not included in the ECL.
“We want to assure customers that National Fuel takes every precaution to protect customer information,” said Carly Manino, National Fuel spokesperson. “Natural gas suppliers will be required to log into a password-protected portion of the National Fuel website to obtain the ECL and will be required by the PUC to safeguard the confidentiality of the customer data provided in the ECL.”
Starting today, National Fuel will contact customers by mail with details about the order and options regarding the release of information to natural gas suppliers.
Customers who would like to have their information included in the ECL do not need to do anything. Customers who want to opt out of the ECL should notify National Fuel by Feb. 17, 2023, in one of three following ways:
• Call National Fuel toll-free at 1-855-967-8688 (1-855-9OptOut).
• Complete and return the form provided with the letter.