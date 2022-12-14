ERIE — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) requires all Pennsylvania natural gas utilities, including National Fuel, to provide residential and small commercial customer information to licensed natural gas suppliers or non-utility energy marketers that provide services in the state of Pennsylvania.

As part of the Natural Gas Choice and Competition Act, residential and commercial customers have the choice to purchase their natural gas supply, which makes up approximately half of the overall monthly bill, from a utility or from a non-utility natural gas marketer.

