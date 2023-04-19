WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. – This Earth Week, nearly 500 National Fuel employees will provide 2,000 hours of volunteer service across the company’s New York and Pennsylvania service territory during Days of Doing, an annual three-day companywide event.
National Fuel executives and employees will volunteer in a variety of service projects focused on environmental stewardship including clean-up and beautification at state and regional parks, beaches and within neighborhoods.
“Through ongoing employee volunteer engagement and fiscal support, National Fuel is committed to investing in areas where the Company operates and where employees and their families live and work,” said David P. Bauer, president and chief executive officer of National Fuel Gas Company. “Earth Week provides an excellent opportunity for National Fuel employees to be actively volunteering and working together on projects aligned with the Company’s Guiding Principles of Environmental Stewardship and Community.”
National Fuel’s Pennsylvania employees will pick up litter, trim and clear brush, repair interpretive signage, and rake, weed and mulch gardens. From today through Friday, from 12:30 to 4 p.m., employees will volunteer at Hicks Run in Elk State Forest and TAMED’s Kane Trail in McKean County.