ERIE — National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation (National Fuel) has submitted to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission its quarterly adjustment to gas supply charges to become effective May 1. This adjustment decreases the monthly bill of a typical residential customer with annual usage of 102,800 cubic feet of gas by $4.52, from $97.19 to $92.67.
The rate adjustment is primarily due to lower market prices for natural gas, which have decreased the cost of natural gas supplies that National Fuel purchases for customers. Gas supply costs are passed along to customers dollar for dollar, with no mark-up or profit to National Fuel.
Pennsylvania utility companies are permitted to update gas supply charges on a quarterly basis to reflect changes in the market price of natural gas. The next opportunity to adjust gas supply charges will be Aug. 1.
National Fuel’s price-to-compare gas commodity charge also will decrease to $0.69464 per 100 cubic feet (ccf). This reference point, detailed on the National Fuel bill under Gas Supply charges, is important for customers who are shopping for an alternate gas supplier.