ERIE — National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation (National Fuel) has submitted to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission its quarterly adjustment to gas supply charges to become effective today.
This adjustment decreases the monthly bill of a typical residential customer with annual usage of 102,800 cubic feet of gas by $11.17, from $108.36 to $97.19.
The rate adjustment is primarily due to lower market prices for natural gas, which have decreased the cost of natural gas supplies that National Fuel purchases for customers. Gas supply costs are passed along to customers dollar for dollar, with no mark-up or profit to National Fuel. Pennsylvania utility companies are permitted to update gas supply charges on a quarterly basis to reflect changes in the market price of natural gas. The next opportunity to adjust gas supply charges will be May 1, 2023.
National Fuel’s price-to-compare gas commodity charge also will decrease to $0.75471 per 100 cubic feet. This reference point, detailed on the National Fuel bill under Gas Supply Charges, is important for customers who are shopping for an alternate gas supplier.
National Fuel customers who are having trouble paying their bills are encouraged to call 1 (800) 365-3234.
LIHEAP, the federally funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, is open. Grant amounts vary from $300 to $1,000 and are provided on a first-come, first-served basis. A family of four with an annual income of $41,625 or less may qualify for a grant.
Eligibility is based on income guidelines and household size. Crisis grants also are available for customers with an overdue balance or who do not currently have gas service. For more information, visit www.LIHEAPhelps.com or contact 1(877) 443-2743.
Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) remains open for eligible customers. ERAP helps renters impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic receive assistance with paying past and future utility bills. ERAP has higher income eligibility than LIHEAP. Call 211 for more information.
The Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund (PAHAF) also remains open for eligible customers. PAHAF supports Pennsylvania homeowners experiencing financial hardships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and whose household income is at or below 150% of the area median income. PAHAF funds help to prevent mortgage-related issues and utility disconnections. Homeowners should visit www.pahaf.org to learn more.
Other payment assistance programs include: Budget Plan, Deferred Payment Arrangement, Low-Income Residential Assistance Program, Low Income Usage Reduction Program, Customer Assistance Referral Evaluation Services and the Neighbor For Neighbor Heat Fund.