WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., chairman of the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging, as well as Senators Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, are introducing the Grandfamily Housing Act, legislation that would improve housing for grandfamilies.
Many grandparents and kinship caregivers step in when parents are no longer able to care for their children and often live in intergenerational housing units. The Grandfamily Housing Act would provide grants to enable housing providers to make retrofitting and accessibility improvements to intergenerational housing to best support the needs of older adults raising children. These grants would also enable providers to offer onsite services like afterschool programming, tutoring, and health care services. U.S. Representatives Jim McGovern, D-Mass., and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., will introduce companion legislation in the House.
“Grandparents and caregivers who take up the mantle to raise children and provide them with safe and stable homes should be supported every step of the way. This legislation would ensure grandfamilies are able to live in homes that are safe and accessible and ensure both older adults and younger children alike can thrive in their communities,” said Casey.
Approximately one in five grandfamilies live at or below the federal poverty line. The majority of subsidized and market-rate senior residences do not permit children to live in their buildings, which makes existing intergenerational housing units even more critical. However, few intergenerational housing programs have the support and resources to address the unique needs of grandfamilies. The Grandfamily Housing Act would establish a pilot program that would provide grants to non-profits, for-profits, public housing, Section 202, and Section 8 project-based rental assistance programs to improve intergenerational housing programs and communities.